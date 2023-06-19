NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
A horrific road accident has happened in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. There has been a fierce collision between two buses here. 70 people have been injured in this accident.

All Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
play icon3:27
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Trending Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
play icon3:27
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Breaking News,Tamil Nadu,Tamil Nadu news,tamil news,news in tamil,Tamil Nadu accident,collision,Tamil Nadu bus accident,bus collision in tamil nadu,tamil latest news,buses head-on collision,tamil nadu road accident,tamil news live,Bus collision,latest tamil news,tamil live news,tamil news today,breaking news today,Hindi News,70 people injured,tamil nadu accident update,