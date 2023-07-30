trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642382
Fierce fire in Bihar west of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in a shoe factory in West Bihar, Delhi on Sunday. The fire engulfed the entire factory in no time. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot.

