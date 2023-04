videoDetails

Fierce Firing and Stone Pelting over cricket in UP's Etawah

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Another dispute reported regarding playing cricket in UP's Etawah. The dispute increased so much that there was a fierce fight between two groups. Apart from this, reports of firing and stone pelting have also been received regarding this. Know in detail in this report why there was controversy regarding cricket.