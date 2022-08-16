FIFA suspends AIFF: How big is the loss for India?

It began with a verdict from SC which ousted Praful Patel as AIFF president in May. As a result, a three- member Committee of Administrators (CoA) was formed. On August 15, FIFA banned AIFF because of 'undue influence from third parties'. Let's understand what the bans means and the future of the Indian Football.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

