NewsVideos

FIFA suspends AIFF: How big is the loss for India?

It began with a verdict from SC which ousted Praful Patel as AIFF president in May. As a result, a three- member Committee of Administrators (CoA) was formed. On August 15, FIFA banned AIFF because of 'undue influence from third parties'. Let's understand what the bans means and the future of the Indian Football.

|Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
It began with a verdict from SC which ousted Praful Patel as AIFF president in May. As a result, a three- member Committee of Administrators (CoA) was formed. On August 15, FIFA banned AIFF because of 'undue influence from third parties'. Let's understand what the bans means and the future of the Indian Football.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
sports video,