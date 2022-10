FIFA World Cup 2022: Not Argentina but Lionel Messi named these two teams as his favourites

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off next month, on November 20, in Qatar. Ahead of the mega event, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has picked his favourites. Messi has announced that he will be playing his last World Cup. When asked to pick his favourites, he named Brazil and France as the strongest contenders.