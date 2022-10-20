NewsVideos

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 players to watch out for

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Just ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, here's a breakdown of the top players to watch out for.

All Videos

Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban
5:41
Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban
Badhir News: Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
3:52
Badhir News: Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
Students furious over question on beef in BHU exam
4:59
Students furious over question on beef in BHU exam
Politics intensified again on population control law | Watch
6:7
Politics intensified again on population control law | Watch
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey attends Gujarat 'Defense Expo 2022'
4:55
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey attends Gujarat 'Defense Expo 2022'

Trending Videos

5:41
Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban
3:52
Badhir News: Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
4:59
Students furious over question on beef in BHU exam
6:7
Politics intensified again on population control law | Watch
4:55
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey attends Gujarat 'Defense Expo 2022'
sports videos,