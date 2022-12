videoDetails

FIFA World Cup: Streets in Kottayam come alive with celebration over Argentina’s big win

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

The streets in Kerala’s Kottayam came alive with excitement and celebrations as Argentina fans celebrated Argentina’s win at FIFA World Cup win on December 18. Argentina bagged FWC 2022 by defeating France by 4-2 penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.