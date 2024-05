videoDetails

Fifth phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections to be held today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Today the fifth phase of voting is going to take place for Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the fifth phase, voting will be held on 49 seats in 8 states of the country. In the fifth phase, the fate of Smriti Irani in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rajnath Singh in Lucknow will be captured in EVMs. The voting process will start at 7 am.