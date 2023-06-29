NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Delhi metro is making a lot of headlines but for wrong reasons. Videos of commuters arguing, using a hair dryer and outrage over a girl's outfits have flooded social media this year.

All Videos

Ranchi Bus Depot catches fire, efforts to control underway
play icon3:35
Ranchi Bus Depot catches fire, efforts to control underway
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
play icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
play icon8:43
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
play icon6:58
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai
play icon4:22
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai

Trending Videos

Ranchi Bus Depot catches fire, efforts to control underway
play icon3:35
Ranchi Bus Depot catches fire, efforts to control underway
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
play icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
play icon8:43
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
play icon6:58
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai
play icon4:22
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai