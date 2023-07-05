trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630965
Fight for supremacy in NCP intensifies, Sharad Pawar calls a meeting of supporters

Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the split in the NCP in Maharashtra, there is a lot of political activity. Meanwhile, due to the fight for supremacy in NCP, Sharad Pawar on one hand and Ajit Pawar on the other hand has called a meeting of supporters. All MLAs and MPs will participate in this meeting.
