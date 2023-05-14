NewsVideos
'Final Decision By High Command': Congress Chief Kharge On Karnataka CM

|Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today said that party's high command will take the final decision on appointment of Karnataka Chief Minister. The Congress chief was in speaking to media in Delhi, a day after his party's emphatic victory in the state of Karnataka. Though highly placed sources in Congress party are indicating that party high command has finalised the name of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the post, state party chief DK Shivakumar has also said to have thrown his hat in the ring.

