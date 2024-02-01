trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716624
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces White Paper on 10-Year Economic Performance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reveals plans for a white paper comparing the economic performance of the last 10 years with the previous decade. Emphasizing the government's track record, she notes the trust, confidence, and blessings received from the people, attributing it to the exemplary GDP approach of Governance, Development, and Performance.

All Videos

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Interim Budget's Emphasis on Governance, Development, and Performance
Play Icon1:47
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Interim Budget's Emphasis on Governance, Development, and Performance
Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
Play Icon0:31
Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Play Icon1:41
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Play Icon4:45
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
Play Icon1:14
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?

Trending Videos

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Interim Budget's Emphasis on Governance, Development, and Performance
play icon1:47
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Interim Budget's Emphasis on Governance, Development, and Performance
Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
play icon0:31
Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
play icon1:41
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
play icon4:45
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
play icon1:14
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?