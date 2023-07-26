trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640810
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha Speech: The opposition is constantly besieging the government on the issue of Manipur in Parliament. During the proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at the deceitful statement of the opposition. Know what said something.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
play icon9:40
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
play icon10:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon3:9
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
play icon9:40
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
play icon10:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon3:9
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
nirmala sitharaman today speech,Nirmala Sitharaman,Nirmala Sitharaman speech,nirmala sitharaman rajya sabha,nirmala sitharaman rajya sabha speech,nirmala sitharaman decietful statement,nirmala sitharaman statement,nirmala sitharaman monsoon session,monsoon session manipur,monsoon session of parliament 2023 manipur,Manipur violence,opposition on manipur,opposition on manipur violence,opposition vs bjp,BJP vs opposition,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,