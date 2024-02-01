trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716618
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Interim Budget's Emphasis on Governance, Development, and Performance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines the key focus of the interim budget, emphasizing the three pillars of GDP: Governance, Development, and Performance. She underscores the government's commitment to effective governance, highlighting achievements in development and economic management. Sitharaman points out the positive impact on people's lives, better earnings, and high aspirations for the future under the 'D' for development. Additionally, she highlights the impressive performance, with three consecutive years of 7% growth, positioning India as the faster-growing economy in the G20.

All Videos

Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
Play Icon0:31
Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Play Icon1:41
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Play Icon4:45
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
Play Icon1:14
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker

Trending Videos

Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
play icon0:31
Priest Offers Prayers at 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Mosque Following District Court Order
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
play icon1:41
Jharkhand Governor to Meet Ruling Alliance MLAs at 5:30 pm
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
play icon4:45
Hemant Soren Arrest News: 'Where are Basant Soren and Sita Soren?',says Nishikant Dubey
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
play icon1:14
Hemant Soren Arrest News: Will BJP form Government in Jharkhand?
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: WWE-Style Heavy Kicks and Punches Unfold at Petrol Pump Worker