NewsVideos
videoDetails

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman On Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised many questions on the government on the issue of China. In this connection, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a dig at Rahul and while replying said, 'Rahul should be ashamed'. Know the full statement of Nirmala Sitharaman.

All Videos

WATCH: Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge
1:59
WATCH: Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur
8:3
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
0:27
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
Jammu and Kashmir : Terrible road accident in Jhajjar Kotli
11:33
Jammu and Kashmir : Terrible road accident in Jhajjar Kotli
Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr
6:56
Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr

Trending Videos

1:59
WATCH: Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge
8:3
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur
0:27
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
11:33
Jammu and Kashmir : Terrible road accident in Jhajjar Kotli
6:56
Police arrests accused Sahil from Bulandshahr
Nirmala Sitharaman On Rahul,nirmala sitharaman vs rahul gandhi,nirmala sitharaman on china,nirmala sitharaman on china border,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi on india china,rahul gandhi china india speech,finance minister on rahul gandhi,Nirmala Sitharaman,nirmala sitharaman on rahul gandhi,nirmala sitharaman attacks rahul gandhi,nirmala sitharaman slams rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi vs nirmala sitharaman,nirmala sitharaman rahul gandhi,nirmala sitharaman latest news,