trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636152
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Find out what’s on the menu on the all-vegetarian banquet lunch hosted for PM Modi in UAE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
After concluding his historic visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15 landed in UAE for a day-long visit. He received a ceremonial welcome as he met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. For Prime Minister Modi, a special all-vegetarian menu was prepared for the banquet lunch.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport