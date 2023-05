videoDetails

FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut For Calling Maharashtra Govt 'Illegal'

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

FIR against Raut has been registered under IPC Section 505 (1) (b) that deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.