trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637826
NewsVideos
videoDetails

FIR lodged against 26 parties for naming the opposition alliance as INDIA

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Opposition parties held a meeting in Bangalore regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the meeting the name of the opposition alliance was changed from UPA to INDIA. Politics has intensified regarding naming the opposition alliance as INDIA and FIR has been lodged against 26 opposition parties regarding this.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Manipur Breaking: Big news in Manipur brutality case – main accused of the incident arrested. manipur viral video
play icon3:36
Manipur Breaking: Big news in Manipur brutality case – main accused of the incident arrested. manipur viral video
PM Modi makes big remark on Bill ahead of Monsoon Session Commencement
play icon6:14
PM Modi makes big remark on Bill ahead of Monsoon Session Commencement
Landslide in Raigad district destroys more than 25 houses
play icon5:6
Landslide in Raigad district destroys more than 25 houses
Monsoon session of Parliament begins from today
play icon1:11
Monsoon session of Parliament begins from today
Government issues strict instructions to Twitter and other social media platforms over Manipur Viral Video
play icon0:53
Government issues strict instructions to Twitter and other social media platforms over Manipur Viral Video
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Manipur Breaking: Big news in Manipur brutality case – main accused of the incident arrested. manipur viral video
play icon3:36
Manipur Breaking: Big news in Manipur brutality case – main accused of the incident arrested. manipur viral video
PM Modi makes big remark on Bill ahead of Monsoon Session Commencement
play icon6:14
PM Modi makes big remark on Bill ahead of Monsoon Session Commencement
Landslide in Raigad district destroys more than 25 houses
play icon5:6
Landslide in Raigad district destroys more than 25 houses
Monsoon session of Parliament begins from today
play icon1:11
Monsoon session of Parliament begins from today
Government issues strict instructions to Twitter and other social media platforms over Manipur Viral Video
play icon0:53
Government issues strict instructions to Twitter and other social media platforms over Manipur Viral Video
parliament monsoon session 2023,parliament monsoon session news,Monsoon,monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session,monsoon session 2023,manipur hinsa,Manipur news,Manipur news today,nda vs india,nda vs india manipur hinsa,monsoon session news,Parliament monsoon session,parliament monsoon session latest,Amit Shah,PM Modi,kharge vs modi,mallikarjun kharge vs modi in parliament,mallikarjun kharge vs modi,mallikarjun kharge vs modi in parliament latest,