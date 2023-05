videoDetails

FIR lodged against Ashneer Grover and his wife

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of digital payments company BharatPe, has filed an FIR in the case of embezzlement of crores of rupees. Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain are accused of fraud of Rs 81 crore.