FIR lodged against Baba Bageshwar in Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

An FIR has been registered in Bihar against Dhirendra Shastri, Peethadhishwar of Baba Bageshwar Dham. This case has been registered in the ACJM Court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.