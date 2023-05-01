NewsVideos
FIR lodged against Baba Bageshwar in Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
An FIR has been registered in Bihar against Dhirendra Shastri, Peethadhishwar of Baba Bageshwar Dham. This case has been registered in the ACJM Court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

