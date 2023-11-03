trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683574
FIR registered against YouTuber and Big Boss Fame Elvish Yadav

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav has been booked in Rave Party Case. FIR has been registered against six named and unknown others, including Elvish Yadav. FIR has been registered in Sector 49 of Noida. A total of five people have been arrested in this case, while the police is on leave to investigate the entire case so that this entire gang can be exposed.
