FIR registered on Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad, Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
There was violence between two communities on Ram Navami in West Bengal. At the same time, now an FIR has been registered in this case of violence on Ram Navami in Murshidabad. Police said that at the time of the violence, there were 2000 Hindus and 400 Muslims at the spot.

