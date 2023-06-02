NewsVideos
FIR revealed... Brij Bhushan Singh used to touch chest on the pretext of breathing?

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Former President of Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh has postponed his Ayodhya Chalo Rally. So there 2 FIRs lodged by the wrestlers have come to the fore. In which wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan Singh of touching his chest on the pretext of breathing.

