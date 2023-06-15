NewsVideos
Fire breaks out at Coaching Center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, rescue operation underway

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Delhi Mukherjee Nagar Fire: A massive fire broke out at the coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. Children are being rescued through rope and continuous efforts are on to extinguish the fire. Know what is the current situation in this report.

Coaching Center catches fire due to short circuit in AC, many children trapped
play icon13:51
Coaching Center catches fire due to short circuit in AC, many children trapped
Biparjoy' reaches near Gujarat, Watch terrible picture of the storm
play icon20:39
Biparjoy' reaches near Gujarat, Watch terrible picture of the storm
'People Don't Realize How Important India Is...': US Congressman Prepare To Welcome PM Modi
play icon1:58
'People Don't Realize How Important India Is...': US Congressman Prepare To Welcome PM Modi
Delhi Police Dy Commissioner Suman Nalwa Says Delhi Police Has Pushed For Cancellation Of POCSO On Brijbhushan Singh
play icon0:40
Delhi Police Dy Commissioner Suman Nalwa Says Delhi Police Has Pushed For Cancellation Of POCSO On Brijbhushan Singh
Astronaut Shares Footage Of Cyclone Biparjoy From International Space Station, Looks Very Unsettling
play icon1:6
Astronaut Shares Footage Of Cyclone Biparjoy From International Space Station, Looks Very Unsettling

