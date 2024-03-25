Advertisement
Fire Breaks Out At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: 13 Injured During Holi Celebrations

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
BREAKING NEWS: A fire incident marred the Holi celebrations at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, as 13 individuals sustained injuries during the bhasma aarti ritual in the 'garbhagriha'. The blaze disrupted the festivities, prompting swift action to evacuate and provide medical assistance to the injured, who have been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

