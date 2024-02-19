trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722918
Fire Breaks Out At Telangana: Three Injured, Shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
In Kondurg, Rangareddy district, Telangana, an explosion at a Scan Energy Company injured three people. They have been taken to Shivram Nagar Hospital for treatment. Sub Inspector Krishna from Kondurg PS stated that a case will be registered.

