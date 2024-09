videoDetails

BJP leader shot dead in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Patna BJP Leader Murder Video: Video of BJP leader murder case released. The morale of criminals seems to be very high in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Miscreants shot dead BJP leader Shyam Sundar early today (Monday, September 9) in the morning. CCTV video of this incident has surfaced.