Godhra conspiracy in Kanpur?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

A conspiracy to cause a railway accident has been hatched by placing suspicious things like cylinders, matchboxes etc. on the track of Kalindi Express coming on Anwarganj-Kasganj railway route in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A filled cylinder was kept on the railway track, which could have derailed if a high-speed train collided with it.