Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi's RSS Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

When Rahul Gandhi attacked India from America, a ruckus broke out. Giriraj Singh attacked Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is abusing the country abroad. Such people should be charged with treason. They praise enemy countries abroad.