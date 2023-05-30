NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire breaks out in three Godowns of Thane, Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Thane Godown Fire: Big news is being received from Thane in Mumbai. A case of fire has come to light in three godowns in Thane. 7 vehicles of the fire department are present on the spot and are continuously trying to extinguish the fire. Know in this report how much damage was caused by the fire and what is the current situation.

