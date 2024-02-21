trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723502
Fire Broke Out In Meerut: Massive Blaze Engulfs Chemical Factory On Kashi Marg In Partapur Police Station Area

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory located on Kashi Marg in the Partapur police station area. The incident, marked by intense flames and billowing smoke, prompted a rapid response from local authorities and emergency services. Firefighters and rescue teams are currently engaged in efforts to contain the blaze and mitigate potential hazards

