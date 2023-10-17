trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676417
Fire Cracker Godown catches fire in UP's Meerut

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Meerut Blast 2023: News of a big explosion has been received from Meerut, UP. This explosion took place in a firecracker warehouse. About 5 people have been injured in this blast. Know what is the whole matter and the current situation.
