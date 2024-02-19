trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722731
Fire In Shahbad Dairy: No Injuries, 130 Homes Lost

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Delhi Fire Services responded to a fire call in Shahbad Dairy at 10 pm yesterday, dispatching 15 fire tenders to the scene. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries were reported, but approximately 130 makeshift homes (jhuggis) were engulfed in the flames. Authorities are assessing the aftermath and providing support to the affected residents.

