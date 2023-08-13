trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648649
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Delhi Fire Breaking: An orgy of fire has been witnessed in Alipur, Delhi, where hundreds of chemical drums have caught fire, huge flames of fire are visible from several kilometers away, fire engines are working on 5-6 vehicles to control the fire.

