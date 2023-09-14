trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662199
Firing begins again in Anantnag, Army-Police surround terrorists

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update: जम्मू कश्मीर के Anantnag में सेना और आंतकियों के बीच फिर से फायरिंग शुरू हो गई है, Army-Police ने दो आतंकियों को घेर रखा है। आतंकियों के साथ सेना का ये आपरेशन पिछले 20 घंटे से चल रहा है, सेना ने उजैर खान समेत दो आतंकियों ढूंढने के लिए सर्च आपरेशन चला रखा है। Anantnag Encounter Update: Firing has started again between the Army and terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Army-Police have surrounded two terrorists. This operation of the army with the terrorists has been going on for the last 20 hours, the army has started a search operation to find two terrorists including Uzair Khan.
