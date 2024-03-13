NewsVideos
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspected primary health center on the basis of a complaint to expose health department. SDM Kriti Raj reached the hospital after wearing her veil, talked to the patients and understood the problem.

