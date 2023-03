videoDetails

First batch of Agniveers of Indian Navy passes out

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Agniveer Posting: The passing out parade of the first batch of 2600 Agniveers was organized on Tuesday at INS-Chilka of the Indian Navy in Odisha. After the completion of four months long training, these Agniveers are now ready to serve.