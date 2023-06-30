NewsVideos
videoDetails

First batch of Amarnath Yatra leaves from Jammu Base Camp

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra has started from today. Due to this, the first batch has left from Jammu base camp. LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch. This Yatra will last for 62 days.

All Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states

Trending Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
Amarnath Yatra 2023,Amarnath Yatra,amarnath yatra news,amarnath yatra news today,amarnath yatra news 2023,Amarnath Yatra first day,amarnath yatra first batch,First batch,first batch of amarnath yatra,first batch of amarnath yatra pilgrims,Amarnath pilgrims,amarnath pilgrims first day,amarnath pilgrims first batch,first day of amarnath yatra,1st day of amarnath yatra,Jammu Base Camp,LG Manoj Sinha,Manoj Sinha,manoj sinha amarnath yatra,First day,Zee News,