NewsVideos

"First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes

Police officers in Northamptonshire Police will be the "first in the world" to ride a new fleet of three-wheeler petrol-hybrid motorcycles. Northamptonshire Police have boosted its road units with eight vehicles in a bid to be more environmentally friendly. "First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Police officers in Northamptonshire Police will be the "first in the world" to ride a new fleet of three-wheeler petrol-hybrid motorcycles. Northamptonshire Police have boosted its road units with eight vehicles in a bid to be more environmentally friendly. "First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes

All Videos

Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging
Watch: George Clooney and Julia Roberts shine on red carpet at 'Ticket to Paradise' world premiere
Watch: George Clooney and Julia Roberts shine on red carpet at 'Ticket to Paradise' world premiere
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grooves with local dancers at Jaipur
1:6
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grooves with local dancers at Jaipur

Trending Videos

Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging
Watch: George Clooney and Julia Roberts shine on red carpet at 'Ticket to Paradise' world premiere
1:6
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grooves with local dancers at Jaipur