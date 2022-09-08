"First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes

Police officers in Northamptonshire Police will be the "first in the world" to ride a new fleet of three-wheeler petrol-hybrid motorcycles. Northamptonshire Police have boosted its road units with eight vehicles in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

