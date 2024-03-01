trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726632
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?

Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
BJP is ready for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After deep brainstorming with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's first list can be released today. According to sources, many new faces may get a chance. So the tickets of many ministers may also be cut.

