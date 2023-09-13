trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661817
First meeting of I.N.D.I.A coordination committee, meeting will be held at Sharad Pawar's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Leaders of opposition parties have reached Delhi today for the meeting of the coordination committee of INDIA alliance. This meeting will be held at the house of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
UP IT Raid Breaking: Big action by IT department in UP, raid on SP leader Azam Khan's hideouts
play icon4:47
UP IT Raid Breaking: Big action by IT department in UP, raid on SP leader Azam Khan's hideouts
Remains of temple found in excavation of Ram Janmabhoomi, many statues and pillars found
play icon0:58
Remains of temple found in excavation of Ram Janmabhoomi, many statues and pillars found
Big statement of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar - No one has the right to insult the country
play icon1:18
Big statement of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar - No one has the right to insult the country
Army dog dies protecting soldier during encounter in J&K's Rajouri
play icon0:43
Army dog dies protecting soldier during encounter in J&K's Rajouri
Parliament Breaking: Rajya Sabha Chairman-Lok ​​Sabha Speaker will hoist the tricolor in the new Parliament on September 17.
play icon1:13
Parliament Breaking: Rajya Sabha Chairman-Lok ​​Sabha Speaker will hoist the tricolor in the new Parliament on September 17.

