trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648405
NewsVideos
videoDetails

First rebellion against NCP, then meeting Sharad Pawar, big upheaval is going to happen?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
After Ajit Pawar's rebellion from NCP, the political stir in Maharashtra is once again on the rise. On Saturday, a secret meeting took place between uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar at a Pune businessman's bungalow.

All Videos

After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today
play icon4:4
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins today, tour will be taken out in many cities
play icon5:33
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins today, tour will be taken out in many cities
How is the situation in Nuh now? Till now 59 FIRs, 221 arrested
play icon6:45
How is the situation in Nuh now? Till now 59 FIRs, 221 arrested
Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad – no one can stop us from living for the country
play icon3:26
Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad – no one can stop us from living for the country
Full dress rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic police issued advisory
play icon15:26
Full dress rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic police issued advisory

Trending Videos

After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today
play icon4:4
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins today, tour will be taken out in many cities
play icon5:33
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins today, tour will be taken out in many cities
How is the situation in Nuh now? Till now 59 FIRs, 221 arrested
play icon6:45
How is the situation in Nuh now? Till now 59 FIRs, 221 arrested
Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad – no one can stop us from living for the country
play icon3:26
Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad – no one can stop us from living for the country
Full dress rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic police issued advisory
play icon15:26
Full dress rehearsal in Delhi today, traffic police issued advisory
Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar news,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra political news,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra crisis,maharashtra political crisis live,Maharashtra news,Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Political Crisis,sharad pawar ajit pawar,Praful Patel,bjp vs ncp,sharad pawar meets ajit pawar,Ajit-Sharad Pawar Meeting,Zee News,Maharashtra News Live Updates,Eknath Shinde,Devendra Fadnavis,Chhagan Bhujbal,