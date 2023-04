videoDetails

First statement of DM Krishnaiah's wife on the release of Anand Mohan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Former MP Anand Mohan was released from jail. The reaction of DM Krishnaiah's wife has come to the fore on the release of Anand Mohan. He said that under pressure, Nitish Kumar took the decision that the release of Anand Mohan from jail is wrong.