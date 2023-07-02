trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629683
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar

Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
In a unique initiative, the transgender community in Bihar’s Patna opened the state’s first transgender restaurant. The restaurant, ‘Satrangi Dostana’ is being managed and operated by the people of LGBTQIA community.
