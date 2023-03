videoDetails

Flood 2023: Dangerous weather torture in Europe, somewhere flood and somewhere snow trouble

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Many parts of the world are facing the brunt of climate change. Many floods and many snow have created trouble. In this report, know in which areas of America, Australia, Peru and other parts of the world the outbreak of weather is being seen.