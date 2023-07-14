trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635185
Flood Alert Delhi As Yamuna River Passes Danger Mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Delhi Flood Alert: In view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the government has come on alert,, after the rains and water released from the Hathini Kund barrage, the water level of Yamuna is rising,,, which drowned the surrounding areas The entry of heavy vehicles carrying goods from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border has also been banned.
