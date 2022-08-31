Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall

On August 30, a flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, was brought on by a lot of rain. Due to the Ganga's water level rising, Mirzapur district was severely impacted. In the flooded areas, people could be seen scrambling to get to work. Several people were observed travelling by boat despite the flooding.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

