Torrential rains have caused severe flooding and damage in Pakistan's Karachi, underpasses are flooded and there was nowhere to pump the flood waters out, an unprecedented 126mm rain had fallen in three hours

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

