Flood warning in Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: There is a possibility of flood in Delhi. There is a danger of flood like 1978 in Delhi. The water released from Hathinikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by tomorrow. BJP's protest against Kejriwal continues.

Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
2:24
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
1:45
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls meeting over heavy loss due to rains in Himachal Pradesh
0:58
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls meeting over heavy loss due to rains in Himachal Pradesh

