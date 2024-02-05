trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717775
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Floor test of Champai Soren government today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Follow Us
After the resignation of Hemant Soren, Champai Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on February 2. Champai Soren government will have floor test today

All Videos

Important hearing on Gyanvapi in Supreme Court today
Play Icon1:2
Important hearing on Gyanvapi in Supreme Court today
Police registered a case against 4 for misbehaving with a Muslim religious leader
Play Icon4:52
Police registered a case against 4 for misbehaving with a Muslim religious leader
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
Play Icon2:41
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
Play Icon5:23
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Play Icon1:54
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India

Trending Videos

Important hearing on Gyanvapi in Supreme Court today
play icon1:2
Important hearing on Gyanvapi in Supreme Court today
Police registered a case against 4 for misbehaving with a Muslim religious leader
play icon4:52
Police registered a case against 4 for misbehaving with a Muslim religious leader
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
play icon2:41
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
play icon5:23
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
play icon1:54
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India